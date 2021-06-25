Kevin Smith: For Catwoman, Batman's Learning From "The Lick Master"

When you're talking about two shows that deal with screwed-up timelines and multiverses, it's not surprising that they would eventually crossover. We just didn't think it would be over… real estate? Apparently, neither did Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner & EP Kevin Smith (Dogma, Mallrats)- but an observation he made about Disney Plus and Marvel Studios' Loki and The CW's The Flash would appear to show a bit of subleasing going on between Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and The God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) with Smith pointing out some very familiar-looking locales in play (and us hoping Barry got a sweet security deposit). "Okay, ["Loki"] took a BIG leap forward this week! (I'm referring to the plot, not making a coded spoiler.) This is the first of the four episodes that I've now watched three times! Loved the third act stuff! But starting to think the TVA rented out space in STAR Labs…," Smith wrote in his tweet, accompanied by comparison screenshots that we will readily admit make for a pretty strong case for some serious subleasing going on between the MCU and DCU.