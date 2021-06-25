Cancel
Video Games

Square Enix Launches Twitch Campaign With Final Fantasy XIV

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has launched a brand new campaign in Final Fantasy XIV as they have partnered up with Twitch this time around. From now until August 24th, players can head into the game and obtain both the Heavenscracker in-game item (that is basically a fun little celebration tool for you to spread some joy with) and the Fat Black Chocobo in-game mount (which you see here below trying to snag the biggest cabbage you've ever grown). The way you snag these items is by using the Twitch gift subscription service when select streamers are broadcasting their adventures in Eorzea. All you gotta do is find someone online who is playing the game during the next two months when they are promoting the event. Here's the details from the team.

bleedingcool.com
