6 Reasons You Need to Make a Will Now

By Mia Taylor
Real Simple
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalking about and thinking about death can be very uncomfortable. But avoiding the issue altogether and leaving yourself-or more importantly, your family members-unprepared for such a reality is even worse. According to the latest Gallup poll, released on June 23, slightly less than half of Americans (46 percent) have a...

www.realsimple.com
