Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Will senior housing evolve into intergenerational housing?

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 17 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC — Seniors aren’t what they used to be, says Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. “You don’t lose your lust for life as you get older these days. Once upon a time, perhaps, aging was considered to be a chronic condition in itself. It was taken for granted that the older you are the sicker you are. Not true. It’s the 21st Century and men and women are living happier, healthier and longer lives.”

orangeleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Age Segregation#Oregon State University#Amac#Senior Housing News#Generations United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
actionnewsnow.com

A new push to keep local seniors housed in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Steven Love is a homeless Vietnam veteran. He lives in a wheelchair hooked up to breathing tubes. He said having affordable housing means everything to him. "Put me on that list,” Love said. “I have been out here for over 10 years and a vet and over 60 years old. Way over 60 years old."
Clay County, TNnewstalk941.com

Two More UC Senior Centers Set To Resume In-House Meals

Fentress and Cannon County Senior Centers will resume congregant meals starting July 1st. UCDD Area Agency on Aging and Disability Director Holly Williams said this is likely the beginning of more sites opening with other counties exploring the option. “We anticipate as other sites feel more comfortable doing so that...
Methow Valley News

SASH asks for input from seniors on housing, caregiving

The Methow Valley’s senior population is only getting larger, while resources for those seniors haven’t necessarily kept up. With that in mind, the Senior Assessment for Support and Housing group, or SASH, was founded in the Methow Valley early this year to study the area’s needs for senior housing, caregiving and nursing options that could help seniors stay in their homes longer.
southeastexaminer.com

Liveability and Affordability: The Future of Senior Housing in Oregon

In the state of Oregon, there are approximately 440,000 adults over the age of 65. This number is expected to increase by 300,000 in the next 15 years. The Oregon Health Forum (OHF) presented a panel discussion on what this looks like in the ways of livability and affordability and what will be available to these aging Oregonians.
KMOV

Beyond Housing

Beyond Housing is a nationally recognized community development organization dedicated to creating a stronger, more equitable St. Louis for all. Find more information at beyondhousing.org. Segment Sponsored By: Midwest Bank.
newjerseyhills.com

Madison Housing A uthority uses CARES Act COVID funds to aid senior transportation

MADISON – Of all the challenges brought about by COVID-19, one of the biggest barriers for the Madison Housing Authority’s senior population was the lack of transportation available due to the suspension of Madison Senior Center’s Senior Van. In January and February this year, according to the authority, the 80...
News 12

LGBT-friendly affordable senior housing complex takes shape in Bay Shore

A much-anticipated LGBT-friendly affordable senior housing development is taking shape in downtown Bay Shore. David Kilmnick, of the LGBT Network, said the housing development has been six years in the making and will be the first suburban LGBT-friendly affordable senior housing complex in the entire country. Kilmnick said the site,...
Echo Press

Senior housing complex in Alexandria is opening up after COVID

One sunny day in late June, costumed performers took over Grand Arbor’s patio, delivering a 20-minute excerpt of Theatre L’Homme Dieu’s show “WonderLand.”. From her wheelchair in the shade, Wendy Zander watched, a delighted smile on her face. “It was outstanding,” she said afterward. “It was just awesome.”. The performance...
Posted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Silver Key plans affordable housing project for low-income seniors in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The agency known for helping to provide home health care, meals and transportation for senior citizens is now stepping into the real estate arena. Silver Key intends to build a 50- to 60-unit apartment complex next to its offices on Murray Boulevard on the city's southeast side. The project was The post Silver Key plans affordable housing project for low-income seniors in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
NBC Washington

Affordable Housing Complex for Seniors on Fixed Incomes Opens in NW DC

Dozens of senior citizens are moving into new apartments in the District designed for elderly residents on fixed incomes. Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the opening of the affordable housing complex in Northwest D.C. Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of the building on Kennedy Street. Terri Hill, a new...
ArchDaily

A Solution to Homelessness in your Town: Valley View Senior Housing, Napa County, California

Homelessness is one of the monsters that haunts our society. Thousands of people are trying to address the challenge but fail to come up with a solution. Valley View Senior Housing, built in 2019 in Napa County, CA, is a VERY affordable community of 70 cottages. This groundbreaking homeless project was organized by American Canyon’s city government, for older homeless people and homeless veterans of the area. This solution-oriented book shares the inspiring story of a compassionate & humane project. Imagine if every city could do one community like this and we can begin to make headway to solve the homeless problem. Every city can do this! And from this we can grow to do even more.
Falls Church News-Press

9-Acre Project Seeks OK For More Senior Housing

The Falls Church Gateway developer partnership getting underway with work on the 9-acre site of the former George Mason High School came to the F.C. City Council Monday with a request, granted a preliminary vote by a 7-0 margin, to expand the senior living building set for the site from 225,000 square feet to 260,000, including a height increase to 15 stories to accommodate up to 215 units.
telegraphherald.com

Developer plans senior housing for Dickeyville

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — A Cuba City developer intends to construct a senior living community in the Village of Dickeyville. Midwest Community Development officials hope to capitalize on the creation of a long-awaited industrial park on the south side of the village, which is expected to attract new workers in need of housing.
theburgnews.com

Affordable senior housing proposed for historic African American block of Harrisburg

A new affordable housing initiative soon may be coming to Harrisburg. At a community meeting on Monday night, developers shared plans for an affordable housing development for seniors at the corner of N. 6th and Herr streets. The almost $15 million “Bethel Village” would constitute the largest phase of the...
Healthirei.com

Effects of pandemic continue to affect U.S. senior housing occupancy

Senior housing occupancy remained flat in second quarter 2021, holding at 78.7 percent, according to new NIC MAP data, powered by NIC MAP Vision. Though COVID-19 cases in senior living properties dropped significantly in the past quarter, occupancy has not turned the corner, largely due to new inventory coming online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy