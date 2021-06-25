Cancel
The First Dell Twilight Zone Comic Is On Auction At ComicConnect

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Color #1173 is a significant comic for most collectors, a Dell classic. The Twilight Zone made its first comic appearance here. Rod Serling introduces us to three tales of the strange and unexplained, and dear reader, I am here to tell you: this comic is a tough get. In the nine years, I have run a comic store now, I have had this book twice, and one the cover was hanging all the way off. The other was trashed. So, to see a CGC 8.5 copy, like this one on auction at ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #46, Session 5, is dreamy. Check out the painted cover goodness down below.

