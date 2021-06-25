The First Dell Twilight Zone Comic Is On Auction At ComicConnect

For obvious reasons, MLJ, the publisher which would rebrand itself as Archie may have had less confidence in the staying power of the superhero genre than most comic book publishers. The Golden Age lifespan of one of its most famous superhero characters, the Black Hood, provides us with another fascinating example of how the publisher navigated the Golden Age of Superheroes. With a name like "Black Hood", and villains like the Ghost and the Skull, the character stuck farther away from wartime exploits and closer to pulp-style crime and horror than most superhero publishers of the era. The Black Hood series itself also included covers and adventures that leaned towards crime and horror rather than war or superheroics (though certainly, MLJ was not alone in this during the period). Of course, MLJ had launched a Black Hood Detective pulp shortly after the character's debut in Top-Notch #9 as well.