At Kanye West's Sunday Service, 'He Is The Church'. Thutmose Experiments With Genres While Honoring His Nigerian Roots. Tamino Channels Voices From His Arabic Heritage Into His Own Eccentric Sound. By Noah Caldwell & Christina Cala • Apr 5, 2019. Chronicles Of A Venezuelan Exodus: More Families Flee The Crisis...

Related
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson

Prep the ears for a supple pair of tracks from Devendra Banhart’s new ambient project with producer/engineer/longtime musical partner Noah Georgeson. “In A Cistern” and “Into Clouds” come from the duo’s forthcoming August release, Refuge, an ambient effort designed for deep listening. “Cistern” is a dulcet lullaby of strings, piano,...
Nashville, TNguitargirlmag.com

Christina Taylor Releases “I Got That From You”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With her latest release “I Got That From You,” singer-songwriter Christina Taylor takes another leap in her fast-rising career. It’s a “first glimmer of Taylor’s bolder artistry,” says American Songwriter, which exclusively premiered a first listen of the heartbreak anthem. “By allowing herself space to grow through collaboration and introspection, the artist reemerges as a mature version of the talented girl who arrived in Nashville a few years back (Madeline Crone).”
MusicMidland Reporter-Telegram

An entrancing listen to a jazz great, Alice Coltrane

In the years since Alice Coltrane passed from this world in 2007, a paradigm shift has occurred. For much of her lifetime, she and her music stood in the shadow of her husband, the late John Coltrane, a jazz titan and a near saintly figure in 20th-century American music. In...
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of July 5th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Square Dance Caller (Swimming Pool), Mark Rogers (Every Once In A While), Michael Franti & Spearhead (Good Day For A Good Day), Soja Featuring J Boog & Collie Buddz (Press Rewind), David Crosby Featuring Sarah Jarosz (For Free), & Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (105 Degrees/One Of Life's Little Mysteries)!
MoviesTraverse City Record-Eagle

Troy Reimink: 'Summer of Soul' doc spotlights the overlooked 'Black Woodstock'

The Harlem Cultural Festival, a series of outdoor concerts that took place in New York City in the summer of 1969, has long been nicknamed the “Black Woodstock.”. It is a curious comparison because, after watching “Summer of Soul,” the electrifying new documentary assembled from previously unseen footage of the 50-plus-year-old event, one might wonder: what was so great about Woodstock anyway?
EntertainmentGuitar World Magazine

New documentary profiling the life of rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry to air on PBS

A new documentary profiling the life of legendary rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry is to air July 27 on PBS. Featuring interviews with his widow, son and grandson – as well as colleagues and musicians who consider him an inspiration, including Keith Richards, Robert Cray, Slash, Darius Rucker and more – the TV special will look at some of the highlights of Berry's decades-spanning career.
Rock MusicSFGate

Hear Our New Podcast on the Genesis of Genesis

Since its beginnings as a group of British schoolboys in 1967, Genesis has had one of the weirdest journeys of any band, with a successful lead-singer transplant (drummer Phil Collins took over for Peter Gabriel in 1976) leading to an improbable jump from prog-rock pioneers to adult-contemporary hitmakers. With the...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Tone Talk with Karen Culi

Growing up in the suburbs outside of Washington D.C., and being from Oxon Hill, Maryland, there was always an abundance of great, cultural and progressive music around me. Ive always had an interest with music, but when I was five, If anyone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I’d say a police officer. Music often helped me when I was in a jam, so I decided to become a rock star.
Celebritiesspectrumnews1.com

Richard Marx reflects on fame in new memoir 'Stories To Tell'

Richard Marx is one of the most accomplished singer-songwriters in the history of popular music. His self-titled 1987 album went triple platinum and made him the first male solo artist (and second solo artist overall after Whitney Houston) to have four singles from their debut crack the top three on the Billboard Hot 100.
New York City, NYapr.org

Summer Thomad

Robert Downey Sr., a filmmaker and writer who played a major role in New York's experimental film scene, died Wednesday in his home from complications due to Parkinson's disease. He was 85. "Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's..he was a...
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 12

At the beginning of the week, on Sunday, July 11, communication planet Mercury leaves sociable Gemini and joins the sun in moody, intuitive Cancer. While Mercury moves through Cancer, your thinking becomes steadier, deeper, less distractible. New insights into yourself and those you love slowly reveal themselves, and you’ll have the wisdom right now to express your new knowledge with care.
MusicNME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Max Richter

“The second side of ‘Abbey Road’ is pretty much a perfect piece of music. This is a George Harrison song and it has an amazing Moog synthesizer section at the end. It keeps doing this repeated chord sequence and then opens the filter on the synth and it’s just ‘woah!’ For me, I was like, ‘What is that noise?!’ It sounded like the future. It blew my mind.”
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Anthony Bourdain's 70s Playlist Includes Brian Eno, Curtis Mayfield and The Clash

There’s a bit on Patton Oswalt’s 2007 album Werewolves and Lollipops where the comedian makes an apt comparison between chefs and rock stars. As that routine shows, the lines between music and food are more blurred than you might expect — and it’s hard not to think of Anthony Bourdain as one of the figures who had a foot in each world for most of his life. It’s worth mentioning that a host of musicians paid tribute to the late chef and writer upon his death in 2018, and that musician and producer Steve Albini contributed to Bourdain’s World Travel.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Arlo Guthrie Talks Woody, ‘Alice,’ Seeger

Arlo Guthrie’s father—and the father of the American protest song—Woody Guthrie, who passed away in October 1967, hoped one day to have enough kids to form a family band to travel the country and sing songs to the people. Arlo’s Re:Generation Tour realizes Woody’s dream by preserving his legacy of activism through what Arlo describes as “the Guthries’ voices in the current revolution against oppression and injustice.”
Musicthebeatdfw.com

5 Black Musicians That Redefined Rock Music Over The Past Five Decades

Black Music Month is our focus for the month of June, bringing the BAW readers introspective features that show you all aspects of music made by our creative people. While we know hip-hop, R&B and even pop music at times can be the main genres of Black musicians, you’d be surprised how influential we’ve been in the realms of rock as well.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Erin Coburn: “TALK TO EVERYONE”

TALK TO EVERYONE- Do NOT be afraid to NETWORK! It doesn’t hurt to talk to everyone. You may think they don’t “look” important or “act” important but sometimes the quietest people can make the loudest noise/biggest difference. As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the...
MusicBoston Globe

New music for the out-of-it

“I used to be with it, but then they changed what ‘it’ was. Now what I’m with isn’t ‘it,’ and what’s ‘it’ seems weird and scary to me.”. The year was 1996. Abe Simpson, middle-aged father, was addressing his teenage son Homer, soon (in television time) about to experience the same gulf between his music-hungry youth and an advanced adulthood that was utterly disconnected from the sonic zeitgeist of his children’s generation. And so, with the “Homerpalooza” episode, “The Simpsons” got an early jump on a dynamic that has become entrenched enough over the last decade or so that it’s taken on the weight of cliché: the notion that people tend to stop listening to new music around the time they turn 30.

