5 adults-only getaways around Texas for a blissful post-COVID ‘vacci-cation’
If 2020 was the summer of staycations, 2021 is the summer of “vacci-cations.” You’re now Pfizered-up, Moderna-pumped, and J&J-prepped for some R&R away. Leave your corona troubles behind, grab a travel buddy, and hit the road for a grown-up getaway. These five adults-only destinations — ranging from romantic treehouses to chic resorts — are easy escapes from Austin for nature-inspired tranquility, spa pampering, culture seeking, or outdoor adventure.austin.culturemap.com