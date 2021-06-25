5 adults-only getaways around Texas for a blissful post-COVID ‘vacci-cation’

July is here, and with it comes plenty of Austin-centric news bits and shows worth getting out to see. Read on for local scoops and recommendations. In last month’s column, Levitation had just announced their 2021 dates — October 28-31 — and now the lineup is out. Japanese Breakfast, Thundercat, Chicano Batman, Crumb, Cloud Nothings, The Hives, and more are set to play, and there’s plenty of local talent on the bill, too, including The Black Angels, Octopus Project, The Well, Calliope Musicals, Holy Wave, Sun June, Sweet Spirit, Golden Dawn Arkestra, and others. Tickets are on sale now.