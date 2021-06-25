Cancel
Exclusive: Hear Tracks From The Soundtrack To Too Late, Out Today

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToo Late is a new horror-comedy directed by D.W. Thomas. Starring Alyssa Limperis, Ron Lynch, Will Weldon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Fred Armisen, Jenny Zigrino, and Jack De Sena, the film is set in the LA comedy world, where an assistant finds love and must escape her horrible boss before he, well, eats her and her new love. The film is available to watch now, and we at Bleeding Cool are excited to share with you two exclusive tracks from the soundtrack to the film by composer Mikel Hurwitz. The soundtrack will be available to stream as well today, so preview the Too Late tracks below.

