With the Bucks’ success on the court, the team is gaining support from fans all around the globe. And it takes a special dedication being a Bucks fan abroad. “Game 7 [against the Nets] started at 2:30 a.m. here in France, finishing at almost 6 [a.m.], said Hugo Givernaud, a Bucks fan who lives in the suburbs of Paris. “Now that I’m working, it’s way more difficult [to stay up]. It’s easier trying to wake up maybe one hour earlier than usual and try to watch the game on the NBA League Pass.”