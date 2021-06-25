School Meeting Erupts In Chaos After Board Proposes New Transgender Rules

Eleven anti-mask protesters are reportedly facing criminal charges after disrupting a Utah school board meeting in May.In video of the 4 May incident in Salt Lake City, protesters could be seen grabbing the microphone following a public comment period during the Granite School District board meeting, which was broadcast online.“This is wrong, you all know it,” one demonstrator shouts before crowds chant “no more masks! no more masks!” in opposition to the school district’s mandatory mask rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.After the board decided to adjourn the meeting, citing safety reasons, the protesters claimed they would hold their...