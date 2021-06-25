Cancel
School Meeting Erupts In Chaos After Board Proposes New Transgender Rules

By Cameron Frew
 16 days ago

A Virginia school meeting ended in chaos and one arrest over proposed transgender policies and lessons on racism. The Loudoun County Public Schools board was forced to cut the meeting short after attendees were outraged by claims of ‘critical race theory’ being taught and bringing in positive LGBTQ+ rules, with one person arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, another cited for trespassing and a third injured.

