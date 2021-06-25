Cancel
Seto Kaiba Summons Obelisk the Tormentor To Field With Kotobukiya

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYu-Gi-Oh has always seemed to be a step behind Pokémon's especially when it comes to their trading card game. I never understood this because Yu-Gi-Oh is literally based on bringing iconic monsters seen on the screen into fan's hands. One thing that made them stand out from Pokémon was the use of the Egyptian God Cards. These powerful cards were a collector's dream giving them the ultimate weapons to take down duelists who got in their way. Kotobukiya is bringing these iconic Gods to live with their newest set of statues inching the powerful Obelisk the Tormentor! Standing roughly 11.81 inches tall, this god will tower over any fan's collectible with incredible detail and scale.

