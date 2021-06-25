Smallville: Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum Developing Animated Sequel
Smallville star Tom Welling offered a surprise on an appearance on the platform Cameo, which allows celebrities to participate in Q&A with fans. The actor admitted that he and co-star Michael Rosenbaum are working on an animated series sequel to the long-running drama that ran for 10 seasons from 2001-2011. The series started its run on the WB from 2001-2006 before wrapping up its run on The CW. The adventures chronicle the pre-Superman days of Clark Kent (Welling) showing the bonds he made before officially donning the suit. Rosenbaum played his friend-turned-archnemesis Lex Luthor.bleedingcool.com