Pom Pom Squad, 'Drunk Voicemail'

By Robin Hilton
 17 days ago

The guitars are thick and heavy and hit hard across the fists-in-the-air debut album from the Brooklyn-based group led by Mia Berrin. Death of a Cheerleader is a knock-out coming-of-age record that vividly documents the push and pull between youthful idealism and the conventional expectations of the company we keep. On "Drunk Voicemail," Berrin shreds her way through a tale that documents the dizzying uncertainty of young love, dating, parties and heartache, all while still living with parents.

