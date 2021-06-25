Pom Pom Squad, 'Drunk Voicemail'

Pom Pom Squad bandleader Mia Berrin hadn’t thought of it before, but when it’s mentioned to her, she realizes her debut studio album is the ultimate embodiment of the Cancer zodiac sign. Not only is Berrin a Cancer herself, so is Death Of A Cheerleader—released on June 25 via City Slang, it explores a range of intense emotions that evoke Cancers’ reputation of being the most over-sentimental zodiac sign. Pom Pom Squad’s album takes as much influence from Hole as it does from doo-wop, with the musicality of each track matched perfectly with its subject matter, seamlessly switching from dreamy love songs like “Red With Love” to angsty, guitar-heavy tracks such as “Shame Reactions.”