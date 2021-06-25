Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rejected a royal title for their son

Lake Geneva Regional News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly rejected an honorary title offered by the queen to their first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor when he was first born.

www.lakegenevanews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Fight Back! Royals Reportedly Have '30-Page Dossier' Challenging Bullying Claims Against Duchess

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not backing down from fighting against the bullying claims lodged against the Duchess of Sussex by her former royal aides. According to royal historian Robert Lacey, the couple assembled a 30-page dossier to refute the allegations while the investigation into the claims is reportedly still ongoing. Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — The Inside Story of a Family Tumult, claimed the couple explained why they split from former staffers in their lengthy rebuttal document.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘speaking with the world’s press’: source

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has allegedly remained strained. The brothers reunited on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace was their second public meeting since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties over a year ago.
WorldPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Surprises Diana Award Honorees, Says He and Meghan Markle Believe the World Is ‘at the Cusp of Change’

Proud son! Prince Harry surprised the 2021 Diana Awards honorees by appearing in a video address on Monday, June 28. “I’m truly honored to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role that you’ve taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism,” Harry, 36, said in the address, which appeared to be pre-recorded at the prince’s California home ahead of his arrival back in the U.K. earlier this month.
WorldHello Magazine

Meghan Markle's secret banana bread recipe revealed - and we bet Prince Harry loves it!

Looking back over the lockdown period, it seemed as if the entire country had baked some form of banana bread - but have you tried the Duchess of Sussex's tasty recipe?. From vegan to nutty and everything in between, photos of scrumptious loaves have filled our social media feeds over the past year or so. But if you're still not over the minimal-effort dessert and you're looking for a way to use up old overripe bananas (they go brown so quickly!) then look no further than royal mum Meghan for inspiration. The wife of Prince Harry loves to cook the fruity loaf – and adds lots of bananas plus two extra ingredients.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive ‘special award’ from UK charity for decision to have no more than 2 kids

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being applauded by a U.K. charity that believes one way to save the environment is by limiting couples to only having two children. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the recipients of Population Matters’ “special award,” which gives a nod to the couple for previously announcing their decision to have at most two children.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Meghan’s Ex-Friend Just Accused Her of Taking Lilibet’s Name From Her—Not the Queen

Baby drama. Lizzie Cundy, Meghan Markle’s former friend, claims that Lilibet‘s name was inspired by her and not Queen Elizabeth II. In an interview with OK! magazine, Cundy, who claimed to be close friends with Meghan before she started dating Prince Harry, accused the Duchess of Sussex of using her childhood nickname as the name for her and Prince Harry’s first daughter. “I was called Lilibet. It’s short for Elizabeth. It was my nickname at school!” Cundy, whose full name Elizabeth, told OK!. “Thank you Meghan. You ghosted me—and now you’re calling your child after me.”
U.K.celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Family Can’t Trust Him

For royal family news watchers who were hoping that Prince William and Harry would talk through their differences and close off some of the gap that’s lingered between them in recent times, they were sourly let down. The princes could not have acted any differently from each other and were indifferent to each other. While Prince William composed himself and did what was expected of him during the event that would predictably be emotional for both brothers, Prince Harry laughed, talked and joked the whole time.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Drop $3.3 Million On Frogmore Cottage Rent, Renovations

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been residing in their $14.65 million California mansion, they are still making sure their former U.K. abode is taken care of. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived at Frogmore Cottage with 2-year-old son Archie before the duo stepped back from their senior royal duties last year and moved to the U.S. Regardless of their move over the pond, the estate — which the couple moved into shortly before welcoming their first child — remains licensed to Harry and Meghan until March 31, 2022, it was reported.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Meghan Markle’s Friend Claims There Were Actually SEVERAL Palace Discussions About Archie’s Skin Color!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the world was absolutely shocked at what they learned — especially regarding the detail that the royal family had been racist towards an unborn Archie. We mean, even the longtime host didn’t expect it! But according to a new claim, the couple may have actually downplayed some of the details.
U.K.Posted by
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are in a "Better Place" Since Lilibet's Birth

According to a royal insider, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are working hard to repair their relationship, which has been strained amid their husbands' issues. The source told Us Weekly that "tensions have eased" between the women and that they've "called a truce." The source added that the birth of Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, has helped bring them back together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy