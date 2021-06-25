Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rejected a royal title for their son

Looking back over the lockdown period, it seemed as if the entire country had baked some form of banana bread - but have you tried the Duchess of Sussex's tasty recipe?. From vegan to nutty and everything in between, photos of scrumptious loaves have filled our social media feeds over the past year or so. But if you're still not over the minimal-effort dessert and you're looking for a way to use up old overripe bananas (they go brown so quickly!) then look no further than royal mum Meghan for inspiration. The wife of Prince Harry loves to cook the fruity loaf – and adds lots of bananas plus two extra ingredients.