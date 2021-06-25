Cancel
FIFA

Blue Blackout Spark SL review: "Sound that simply can’t be argued with"

By Phil Iwaniuk
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 17 days ago
Blue is the last word in plug-in-and-forget players in the best microphone for streaming field and has been for as long as streaming’s even been an option for the masses. Many see its Yeti as the gold standard by which all other USB mics are judged, particularly since the inclusion of the Yeti X variant with slightly upscaled features versus its mainstream stablemate.

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

