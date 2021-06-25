Blue Blackout Spark SL review: "Sound that simply can’t be argued with"

REVIEW – I was already working remotely from home when the lockdowns started, but video conferencing didn’t really kick into high gear until everyone else was also working from home. Since you all have been through the same gauntlet, I don’t need to describe what that’s been like. However, I made a point to do what I could to improve the experience at my desk. The visual side of that is the one that jumps to mind first, but how I sound outwardly is just as important if not more so. I bounced between built-in, webcam, earbuds, headphones and a couple of different external mics and each have had their own pros and cons. Recently I was able to use the new Mackie Element Series Carbon Microphone. It’s part of their Element series and it’s worth a look.