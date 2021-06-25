BAFTA’s Global Membership Diversity Survey Reveals Women, LGBTQI+ and Minority Ethnic Backgrounds Under-Represented

A third of migrant and refugee women in a new survey said they experienced some form of domestic and/or family violence. And temporary visa holders consistently reported proportionately higher levels of domestic and family violence, including controlling behaviours. Temporary visa holders also reported much higher patterns of migration-related abuse and threats (such as threats to be deported or separated from their children). These are the main findings of a survey of nearly 1,400 migrant and refugee women across Australia, the most comprehensive of its kind in the country. This was the first national study to look at the residency and visa status...