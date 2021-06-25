Destiny 2 is back up after emergency maintenance

Bungie has brought back a Destiny 2 event during the Season of the Splicer as the Solstice of Heroes returns this year. The event gives you a chance to find a little bit of glory with your Guardians, as well as seeking out items like treasure, armor, and a new Legendary weapon among them. This has become one of the more popular events in the series as you don't really need to do a ton of insane challenges to have fun with it. You can read more about it below as the event will kick off on July 6th and run all the way to August 3rd.