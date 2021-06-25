Cancel
Video Games

Destiny 2 is back up after emergency maintenance

By Alyssa Mercante
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 16 days ago
Destiny 2 was brought offline for emergency maintenance and while it's back up there may still be lingering issues. Late last night on June 24, Destiny 2 players began reporting a bevy of error codes after losing connection to the Destiny 2 servers. Destiny 2 error codes are named after animals, and the three most prominent codes were 'BAT', 'WEASEL', and 'PORPOISE.' Bat and Weasel are usually general network issues caused by poor internet connection or a spotty connection to Destiny 2 servers, while Bungie.net's entry for the Porpoise error code reads "If you continue to see this error, it's likely due to testing we are doing on our end, please pardon our dust."

