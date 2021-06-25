West Virginia Legislature Appropriates $250 Million In Budget Surpluses
The West Virginia Legislature cleared a string of one-time funding bills for various state agencies and tackled other measures in a Thursday special session. In total, lawmakers cleared $250-plus million in state budget surpluses to various state agencies and programs. Included was $30 million for the state Department of Commerce’s Development Office to create a “closing fund” — aiming to attract more businesses to move into the state.www.wvpublic.org