West Virginia Legislature Appropriates $250 Million In Budget Surpluses

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvpublic.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Virginia Legislature cleared a string of one-time funding bills for various state agencies and tackled other measures in a Thursday special session. In total, lawmakers cleared $250-plus million in state budget surpluses to various state agencies and programs. Included was $30 million for the state Department of Commerce’s Development Office to create a “closing fund” — aiming to attract more businesses to move into the state.

www.wvpublic.org
State
West Virginia State
#Appropriations
