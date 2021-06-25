Cancel
Longview, TX

A two-vehicle collision hospitalized 2 people on Longview’s Loop 281 (Longview, TX)

Nationwide Report
A two-vehicle collision hospitalized 2 people on Longview’s Loop 281 (Longview, TX)

On Wednesday, two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Loop 281 in Longview.

The incident took place in the 700 block of E. Loop 281. According to officers, a vehicle attempted to make a left hand turn across traffic when another vehicle t-boned it. On arrival, emergency crews transported two people to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Officials shut down one lane of westbound traffic on the loop. Officers mentioned that the vehicle which tried to take the turn will be ticketed for an improper left turn. The identities of the victims have not been revealed at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

June 25, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the Texas region.

