Sci Fi TV Update: Lucifer Jumps to Top of Streaming Charts, Supernatural Prequel in the Works, and More

By johnnyjay
cancelledscifi.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. This marks the beginning of a new weekly column on CancelledSciFi.com that will be replacing the Weekly Roundup posts. The Sci Fi TV Update will cover status updates on the current sci fi and fantasy shows, ratings results where available, and news of note. The focus will be less on the ratings seeing as I no longer have a consistent source for that data now that ShowBuzzDaily has shut down. But I will continue to monitor the news and information coming out of the entertainment industry, while also looking at what numbers are available, to best gauge the renewal/cancellation prospects of the shows currently airing. The plan is for this column to become a weekly digest rounding up the news and developments of note from the past week concerning sci fi TV.

