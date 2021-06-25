Sci Fi TV Update: Lucifer Jumps to Top of Streaming Charts, Supernatural Prequel in the Works, and More

Author: johnnyjay Published Date: July 3, 2021 Comments: 1 Comment 0 503. Reboot fever is still pretty strong in the entertainment industry with plenty of old (and not so old) properties getting revived for modern audiences. This extends to sci fi properties with Lost in Space wrapping up its three-year run on Netflix, an Alien series coming to FX next year, and a new Battlestar: Galactica series in the works at Peacock. While reboots are generally just a way to capitalize on the popularity and/or nostalgia value of a show, there are some properties that are ripe for a reboot because they failed to fully explore their premise the first time around and/or they were cut short far too soon. Following are five Sci fi TV Obscurities that I believe would benefit from a reboot. They almost certainly will not be brought back because they were never very popular in the first place, but if they did get a revival, I believe they could turn into decent genre entries.