Higgins announces approval of newborn screening reauthorization bill
Legislation reauthorizes funding for Hunter Kelly Research Program at National Institutes of Health. Congressman Brian Higgins announced the approval of the Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act of 2021. The bipartisan bill, co-sponsored by Higgins, expands funding for critical federal programs that assist states in improving and expanding their newborn screening programs, supporting parent and provider newborn screening education, and ensuring laboratory quality and surveillance.www.wnypapers.com