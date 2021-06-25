Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Higgins announces approval of newborn screening reauthorization bill

wnypapers.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation reauthorizes funding for Hunter Kelly Research Program at National Institutes of Health. Congressman Brian Higgins announced the approval of the Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act of 2021. The bipartisan bill, co-sponsored by Higgins, expands funding for critical federal programs that assist states in improving and expanding their newborn screening programs, supporting parent and provider newborn screening education, and ensuring laboratory quality and surveillance.

www.wnypapers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Newborn Screening#Nih#Higgins Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
HHS
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & Courtswnypapers.com

Higgins announces passage of Local Water Protection Act

Congressman Brian Higgins announced passage of H.R. 2008, the Local Water Protection Act, a bill that authorizes $200 million annually in fiscal years 2022 through 2026 for programs that protect this nation’s waterways from runoff pollution. “We have made significant progress in fighting the first generation of pollution from industries...
Congress & Courtswnypapers.com

Higgins announces availability of arts grants funded through American Rescue Plan

Monies now available through National Endowment of the Arts to assist arts organizations recovering from pandemic. Congressman Brian Higgins announced the availability of more than $135 million in funding and competitive grants for arts organizations allocated through the American Rescue Plan. Facilitated by the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA), 40% of the funding will be provided to state, jurisdictional and regional arts organizations, while the remaining 60% will be awarded to arts and cultural organizations, as well as local art agencies through competitive grants.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Antibiotic use linked to increased risk of colorectal cancer

The use of antibiotics has increased dramatically in recent years. New research indicates that increased use of antibiotics is linked to a greater risk of colon cancer, particularly in people under the age of 50 years. The new data reinforce the need to reduce the unnecessary use of antibiotics, which...
POTUSNew York Post

Pfizer, US health officials to discuss COVID boosters on Monday

WASHINGTON – COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer Inc will meet with federal health officials as soon as Monday to discuss the need for a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine as it prepares to seek authorization, the company said on Sunday. The meeting comes days after the drugmaker and its partner...
Pima County, AZtribuneledgernews.com

2 vaccinated people in Pima County have died of COVID-19

Jul. 10—Two fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19 in Pima County, according to the county's Health Department. This is an extremely small number compared to the number of fully vaccinated people countywide. The percentage of fully vaccinated people who have died from COVID-19 is about 0.00037%. Local health experts...
Pittsburgh, PATexarkana Gazette

Second doses of vaccine a must as variant spreads, doctors say

PITTSBURGH — Since the nation's vaccination efforts began in December, millions have received a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but as the original virus and its variants spread, health experts say there are concerns about another group — those who received the first dose of two-dose courses like Pfizer and Moderna but not the second.
Bethesda, MDphysiciansweekly.com

Surges in Hospital Caseload Tied to Higher COVID-19 Mortality

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Hospitalized COVID-19 patients cared for in hospitals with the greatest surges in caseload have twofold greater mortality risk than patients in hospitals not experiencing surges, according to a study published online July 6 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Sameer S. Kadri, M.D.,...
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

Pfizer to brief health officials on need for booster shot

Pfizer is planning to brief U.S. health officials this week on whether a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is needed, a company spokesperson told Axios, following the company's announcement last week that it will seek government authorization for such a shot. Why it matters: The upcoming meeting, first reported...
Health ServicesNews-Medical.net

Study examines the burden of EHR time on primary care clinicians

Primary care clinicians face a heavy administrative burden, spending significantly more time using the electronic health record (EHR) than their counterparts in other specialties. With studies demonstrating high rates of burnout among primary care clinicians, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators set out to examine how different types of primary care clinicians interface with the EHR. They found that general internal medicine and family medicine clinicians spent an average of two hours actively using the EHR each day, while general pediatric clinicians actively used the system for about an hour and a half. These findings, across all primary care specialties, included about 30 minutes of EHR usage after working hours. Results are published as a research letter in JAMA Network Open.
Medical & Biotechchaindrugreview.com

Pfizer, BioNTech to seek approval for COVID booster shot

NEW YORK _ Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech will submit data to the Food and Drug Administration in coming weeks supporting a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The companies have seen “encouraging data” in the trial of a third dose of their vaccine, they said Thursday. “Initial data from the study demonstrate that a booster dose given 6 months after the second dose has a consistent tolerability profile while eliciting high neutralization” against the wild type and Beta variant of the coronavirus.
Orlando, FLorlandomedicalnews.com

AdventHealth reports findings of Delta, Gamma and other variants of concern in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Doctors say vaccines will not only protect the community, but help reduce more mutations of the virus. ORLANDO, Fla., July 8, 2021 – The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across AdventHelath’s hospitals in Central Florida jumped by about 100 during the past two weeks to about 310 as the hospital system is finding more cases of Delta, Gamma and other variants of the virus.
Healthscmagazine.com

CMS, NIH ERM programs failed to account for national security risks, says OIG

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services enterprise risk management policies and procedures do not account for national security risks. As a result, CMS programs are unable to ensure its security controls are effective in defending against foreign and domestic adversaries, according to a new Office of the Inspector General audit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy