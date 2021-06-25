MeCP2: A binding protein that prevents DNA from being wrapped up in nucleosomes
A team of researchers working at the Institute of Genetics and Molecular and Cellular Biology in Illkirch, France, has found that the MeCP2 protein binds to DNA in a way that prevents it from being wrapped up in nucleosomes. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their study of different kinds of cytosines and adenosine repeats in DNA and how they discovered what could turn out to be a molecular clue about the origin of Rett syndrome. Jian Zhou and Huda Zoghbi with the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute in Houston, Texas, have published a Perspective piece on the work done by the team in France, in the same journal issue.phys.org