Freedom of speech is a valuable thing. Apparently, a principal at a New Jersey high school doesn’t see it that way. Bryce Dershem, a valedictorian at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, New Jersey, was giving a speech at his school’s graduation ceremony on June 17. During the speech, Dersham had the microphone turned off and the paper on which he wrote the speech taken from his podium. This was the reaction by principal Robert Tull, due to the content of the speech.