Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Putting functional proteins in their place

By Brookhaven National Laboratory
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have organized proteins—nature's most versatile building blocks—in desired 2D and 3D ordered arrays while maintaining their structural stability and biological activity. They built these designer functional protein arrays by using DNA as a programmable construction material. The team—representing the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, Columbia University, DOE's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and City University of New York (CUNY)—described their approach in the June 17 issue of Nature Communications.

phys.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Crystallization#Protein Design#Protein Structure#Dna Strands#Dna Origami#3d#Columbia University#Doe#Cuny#Nature Communications#Bio Nanomaterials Group#Brookhaven Lab#Columbia Engineering#Cfn#The National S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

Cell structure previously associated with disease actually improves brain function

Researchers at McGill University have shown that a brain cell structure previously thought to be pathological in fact enhances cells' ability to transmit information and correlates with better learning on certain tasks. In a study published in Nature Communications, the team investigated swellings that occur in the axons of Purkinje...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Research reveals how mitochondria keep their reactive oxygen species production in check

Mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell, convert sustenance into energy, fueling the cell's activities. In addition to power, mitochondria also produce reactive oxygen species, byproduct molecules primed to help facilitate communication among the other units in the cells. But when produced too abundantly, they damage DNA and render some cellular components dysfunctional. Now, an international research team has revealed how mitochondria keep their reactive oxygen species production in check.
SciencePhys.org

Peatland fires reduce future methane production in peat soils

Climatic changes are increasingly giving rise to major fires on peatlands in the northern hemisphere, which release massive quantities of carbon dioxide. However, the biomass of the peatland is not entirely consumed by fire, some turns to charcoal in the absence of air. Now, Dr. Tianran Sun and Professor Lars Angenent from Environmental Biotechnology at the University of Tübingen in cooperation with colleagues at Cornell University in the U.S. have discovered that the carbonized biomass reduces production of the methane gases naturally occurring in the peat soil. They estimate that in the long-term after a fire the presence of carbonized biomass causes peatlands to release 13 to 24 percent less methane than before. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas involved in global warming. The scientists suggest that these new findings should be taken into account when calculating the global carbon exchange and modeling the future climate. Their study has been published in the journal Nature Communications.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Innovative New Nanotechnology Will Enable “Healthy” Electric Current Production Inside the Human Body

The innovative material that creates green energy through mechanical force. A new nanotechnology development by an international research team led by Tel Aviv University researchers will make it possible to generate electric currents and voltage within the human body through the activation of various organs (mechanical force). The researchers explain that the development involves a new and very strong biological material, similar to collagen, which is non-toxic and causes no harm to the body’s tissues. The researchers believe that this new nanotechnology has many potential applications in medicine, including harvesting clean energy to operate devices implanted in the body (such as pacemakers) through the body’s natural movements, eliminating the need for batteries.
Sciencesciencealert.com

Tens of Thousands of Viruses Found in Human Poop Are Previously Unknown to Science

Research published today in Nature Microbiology has identified 54,118 species of virus living in the human gut - 92 percent of which were previously unknown. But as we and our colleagues from the Joint Genome Institute and Stanford University in California found, the great majority of these were bacteriophages, or "phages" for short. These viruses "eat" bacteria and can't attack human cells.
SciencePhys.org

How proteins bind 'hidden' DNA

How can proteins bind DNA in the cell nucleus, where it is present in form of chromatin, tightly wrapped around histones and therefore mostly inaccessible? Recently, several studies began to uncover the various strategies used by DNA-binding proteins to solve this problem. In a Cell "Leading Edge review," Alicia Michael and Nico Thomä look at these findings and highlight general principles that aim to help predict how a protein recognizes a specific stretch of DNA, even when "hidden" in chromatin.
WildlifePhys.org

Plant physiology: A tale of three proteins

LMU biologists have shown that "supervisor" and "motivator" proteins are required to enable a third factor to perform its function in photosynthesis. Plants, algae and cyanobacteria need only three ingredients for the synthesis of sugars via the process of photosynthesis—carbon dioxide, water and sunlight. However, the operation is far more complicated than this simple list of ingredients might suggest. Prof. Dr. Dario Leister and research group in the Department of Biology I at LMU are analyzing the complex regulation of photosynthesis. Their latest findings shed light on the roles of three proteins, named PGRL1, PGRL2 and PGR5, which participate in the control of one of the two subsystems of the photosynthetic apparatus. PGRL2 itself was first discovered in the course of the new study.
Engineeringtowardsdatascience.com

DeepMind, AlphaFold, and the Protein Folding Problem

Through AlphaFold, Google’s DeepMind is pushing boundaries in the field of medical science by addressing the age-old Protein Folding Problem. Proteins are the basic building blocks of every living organism. They are responsible for the body’s growth, development, and nourishment. As such, understanding how proteins are synthesized and formed by the body will go a long way in understanding various important biological processes in every living organism.
EngineeringScience Now

Reengineering protein-phosphorylation switches

You are currently viewing the summary. Toggle switches and oscillations in cellular networks have been of scientific interest since the late 1990s (1–4). Synthetic biologists have strived to build similar input-output responses by constructing DNA-RNA-protein circuits (1). Engineering genetic circuits has seen successes, including a synthetic circadian clock with oscillation periods of hours (5) and genetic bistable toggle switches operating on time scales of tens of minutes to hours (6). On page 75 of this issue, Mishra et al. (7) report the design of a faster regulatory network in yeast comprising synthetic protein phosphorylation circuits that act as logic gates. Furthermore, the authors identified similar network motifs across known endogenous signaling pathways in yeast.
WildlifePhys.org

Understanding the molecular underpinnings of a disease affecting corals

Coral reefs are a favorite spot for scuba divers and are among the world's most diverse ecosystems. For example, the Hawaiian coral reefs, known as the 'rainforests of the sea', host over 7,000 species of marine animals, fishes, birds and plants. But coral reefs are facing serious threats, including a number of diseases that have been linked to human activity.
ScienceScience Now

Protein Aggregation Diseases

If you have occasion to study neurodegeneration, you will be struck by how many terrible high-profile diseases in this area seem to share a common theme. Alzheimer’s, ALS, progressive supranuclear palsy, Parkinson’s, Lewy body dementia, some types of frontotemporal dementia, Huntington’s, prion diseases such as BSE and more all feature abnormal protein aggregates that appear in neural tissues. There are plenty of variations, naturally. These aggregates happen in different types of cells, involve different key proteins that seem to have a variety of structural features that lead them into this process, and the resulting diseases affect different regions of the brain. But the overlap of such aggregation with disease is impossible to ignore, and believe me, no one has been ignoring it.
Sciencecell.com

An atlas of protein-protein interactions across mouse tissues

A high-quality map more than doubles the size of the known mouse interactome. Rewiring of protein interactions across tissues is tightly regulated. Proteins implicated in tissue-specific diseases form tissue-specific subnetworks. Cellular processes arise from the dynamic organization of proteins in networks of physical interactions. Mapping the interactome has therefore been...
Sciencearxiv.org

Wigner function with correlation damping

L. Barletti (1), P. Bordone (2), L. Demeio (3), E. Giovannini (1) ((1) Università degli Studi di Firenze, (2) Università di Modena e Reggio Emilia, (3) Università Politecnica delle Marche) We examine the effect of the decoherence-induced reduction of correlation length on a one-dimensional scattering problem by solving numerically the...
ChemistryElectronicsWeekly.com

MIT designs circuits based on protein-protein interactions

Synthetic biology offers a way to engineer cells to perform novel functions, such as glowing with fluorescent light when they detect a certain chemical. Usually, this is done by altering cells so they express genes that can be triggered by a certain input. However, there is often a long lag...
ScienceNature.com

Dreaming of clean bean protein

The antinutrient pyrimidines vicine and convicine are causative agents of favism in faba bean. They have surprising biosynthetic origins in purine biosynthesis, and the generation of the antinutrient-free faba bean varieties is now on the horizon. The authors first assembled a paired metabolomic and transcriptomic dataset across multiple tissue types,...
ScienceNature.com

Screening of the HBx transactivation domain interacting proteins and the function of interactor Pin1 in HBV replication

Hepatitis B virus (HBV) X protein (HBx) has been determined to play a crucial role in the replication and transcription of HBV, and its biological functions mainly depend on the interaction with other host proteins. This study aims at screening the proteins that bind to the key functional domain of HBx by integrated proteomics. Proteins that specifically bind to the transactivation domain of HBx were selected by comparing interactors of full-length HBx and HBx-D5 truncation determined by glutathione-S-transferase (GST) pull-down assay combined with mass spectrometry (MS). The function of HBx interactor Pin1 in HBV replication was further investigated by in vitro experiments. In this study, a total of 189 proteins were identified from HepG2 cells that specifically bind to the transactivation domain of HBx by GST pull-down and subsequent MS. After gene ontology (GO) analysis, Pin1 was selected as the protein with the highest score in the largest cluster functioning in protein binding, and also classified into the cluster of proteins with the function of structural molecule activity, which is of great potential to be involved in HBV life cycle. The interaction between Pin1 and HBx has been further confirmed by Ni2+-NTA pulldown assay, co-immunoprecipitation, and immunofluorescence microscopy. HBsAg and HBeAg levels significantly decreased in Pin1 expression inhibited HepG2.2.15 cells. Besides, the inhibition of Pin1 expression in HepG2 cells impeded the restored replication of HBx-deficient HBV repaired by ectopic HBx expression. In conclusion, our study identified Pin1 as an interactor binds to the transactivation domain of HBx, and suggested the potential association between Pin1 and the function of HBx in HBV replication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy