Putting functional proteins in their place
Scientists have organized proteins—nature's most versatile building blocks—in desired 2D and 3D ordered arrays while maintaining their structural stability and biological activity. They built these designer functional protein arrays by using DNA as a programmable construction material. The team—representing the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, Columbia University, DOE's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and City University of New York (CUNY)—described their approach in the June 17 issue of Nature Communications.phys.org