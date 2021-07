I’m not an expert on wedding planning. I don’t have style, I ignore minor details, and I'll never accept 'oyster' as a color. But, I love my wife. So, when the time came to plan our wedding, I was with her every step of the way. There are millions of people like me, who, while outside the target readership for an article on 'Where to Wed to Fit Your Theme,' still care deeply about the biggest day of their lives and devote a great deal of time to planning their weddings.