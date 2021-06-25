Ohio State Has Historically Pushed Its Running Backs to Some Legendary Limits

Watching the U.S. Olympic Trials, I become instantly and unfathomably aware of just how out of shape I really am. Obviously these are highly trained athletes I'm watching, and it isn't fair to try and compare myself to their full athletic achievements, but like... I don't really have the desire to do any of what I'm looking at. A single hurdle looks as insurmountable as Denali, to say nothing of whatever is going on with pole vault or whatever. Multiple laps around a track? Get the hell out of here, that's not happening.