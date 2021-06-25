Victory Sports partnering with Niagara Falls & Niagara County law enforcement agencies
Wednesday at Legends Park in the City of Niagara Falls, Mayor Robert Restaino joined Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, along with Victory Sports Global Outreach founder and Executive Director Doug Rifenburg, for the announcement of a partnership between law enforcement agencies and Victory Sports. The goal of the partnership is to outfit police cars with sports equipment allowing officers the opportunity to add another tool to their belt.www.wnypapers.com