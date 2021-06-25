Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston Firefighters Credit Union awards scholarship to West Roxbury sisters

Wicked Local
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Firefighters Credit Union awarded two college scholarships and two high school scholarships to children and grandchildren of first responders. The BFCU created this scholarship as a way to ease the stress for families who are trying to manage the cost of education. The college scholarship is given to students who are dependents or descendants of any BFCU member past or present and will be attending an educational institution full time in the fall. The recipients were drawn randomly. Among the recipients were Bridget and Madeline Ryan, of West Roxbury, who will attend Mount Alvernia High School in Newton this fall.

www.wickedlocal.com
