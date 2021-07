Antarctica may seem like a static environment: a still, white landscape frozen motionlessly into place. But much more is going on under the ice than we realize – even if you have to travel all the way to space to tell for sure. Over a decade ago, scientists made just such a discovery, when an analysis of data from NASA's ICESat satellite revealed that variations in ice elevation in West Antarctica reflected a vast mass of subglacial water movement underneath the ice sheet. Prior to the discovery, it had been thought that hidden meltwater lakes – deeply concealed at the bottom of the...