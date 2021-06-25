Scientists develop the first CRISPR/Cas9-based gene drive in plants

Human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell technologies coupled with genetic engineering now facilitate the study of the molecular underpinnings of disease in relevant human cell types. Application of CRISPR/Cas9-based approaches for genome-scale functional screening in iPS-derived cells, however, has been limited by technical constraints, including inefficient transduction in pooled format, loss of library representation, and poor cellular differentiation. Herein, we present optimized approaches for whole-genome CRISPR/Cas9 based screening in human iPS derived cardiomyocytes with near genome-wide representation at both the iPS and differentiated cell stages. As proof-of-concept, we perform a screen to investigate mechanisms underlying doxorubicin mediated cell death in iPS derived cardiomyocytes. We identified two poorly characterized, human-specific transporters (SLCO1A2, SLCO1B3) whose loss of function protects against doxorubicin-cardiotoxicity, but does not affect cell death in cancer cells. This study provides a technical framework for genome-wide functional screening in iPS derived cells and identifies new targets to mitigate doxorubicin-cardiotoxicity in humans.