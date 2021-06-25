Column: Support FirstHealth Foundation's Efforts

The ground has been broken and the building begins on FirstHealth’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. I am very excited about the future of treatment here on Page Road. Lung cancer is a grave problem in Moore County, and FirstHealth and Dr. Pritchard are in the forefront of testing, trials and treatment. And there are other doctors whom I hope to introduce you to over time doing great diagnostics, treatment and trials. Getting to test folks early is key, because early detection of any illness is the patient’s best chance of a good outcome for them.