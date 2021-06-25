‘False Positive’ Review: Ilana Glazer’s Pregnancy Horror Movie is a Laborious ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Riff [Tribeca]

Having recently sung the praises for The Blair Witch Project on social media, horror legend Stephen King has taken to Twitter to off a prompt for fans of the genre: "What is the worst horror movie you ever saw?" Naturally the creator of Carrie, The Shining, and The Stand had an answer of his own as well, calling the 1963 splatter film Blood Feast from cult director Herschell Gordon Lewis as the worst he's ever seen. The film followed a killer that was stalking and murdering women, collecting their body parts for a "Blood Feast" to the "Egyptian goddess" Ishtar.