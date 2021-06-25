‘False Positive’ Review: Ilana Glazer’s Pregnancy Horror Movie is a Laborious ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Riff [Tribeca]
Why can’t pregnancy horror movies escape the ghost of Rosemary’s Baby? More than 50 years have passed since the Roman Polanski classic hit our screens, but its shadow looms large over many a movie that attempts to tackle the horrifying realities — and fantasies — of childbirth. And it’s a shadow that False Positive, the Ilana Glazer-starring horror film directed by John Lee and co-written by Lee and Glazer, gets lost in.www.slashfilm.com