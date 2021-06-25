Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘False Positive’ Review: Ilana Glazer’s Pregnancy Horror Movie is a Laborious ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Riff [Tribeca]

By Hoai-Tran Bui
/Film
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy can’t pregnancy horror movies escape the ghost of Rosemary’s Baby? More than 50 years have passed since the Roman Polanski classic hit our screens, but its shadow looms large over many a movie that attempts to tackle the horrifying realities — and fantasies — of childbirth. And it’s a shadow that False Positive, the Ilana Glazer-starring horror film directed by John Lee and co-written by Lee and Glazer, gets lost in.

www.slashfilm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Roman Polanski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Positive#Tribeca#Roman#Polanski#Stepford#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘False Positive': How a Personal ‘Moment of Loss’ Inspired Ilana Glazer to Star in Her First Horror Flick

Warning: Some spoilers ahead. Hulu’s newest horror film, “False Positive,” is a departure from Ilana Glazer’s typical comedic roles and one which she is welcoming with open arms. As she sees it, it is an opportunity to dive into a much darker script that she hopes will help her process on screen some emotional turmoil she has struggled with off screen.
Moviesculturedvultures.com

False Positive REVIEW – Decent Thrills But Falls Short

It was probably about time for another quality entry into the pregnancy horror genre and False Positive gives it a good effort. It’s a genre that probably starts (and ends) with Rosemary’s Baby when talking about films that rise above the level of B-grade horror. False Positive definitely aspires to be an A grade movie with social commentary, intriguing visuals and a tight script. However, it never really sticks the landing and is left feeling like the B- version of Rosemary’s Baby’s A+.
MoviesRefinery29

Every Must-See Summer 2021 Movie — From In The Heights To A Twist On Rosemary’s Baby

Everyone can use some good news right now, and if you love watching movies that good news is pretty simple: Summer. Movies. Are. Here. The COVID-19 pandemic meant that a ton of highly-anticipated movies were pushed back last year, but now they’re finally making their way onto screens big and small. That means there are a bunch of movies coming out this summer that range from independent films and documentaries to horror movies and blockbusters. Yep, blockbusters are back in 2021. Nature is healing and it’s bringing the Fast & Furious franchise with it.
TV & VideosCollider

'Fear Street': 5 Directions Netflix Should Take R.L. Stine's Horror Franchise Next

If you're reading this, you've probably watched Fear Street Part 1 - 1994 by now on Netflix. The horror film launches a pretty solid trilogy that continues to unfold this weekend and next, but once it concludes with Part 3 - 1666, the story of Sarah Fier has come full circle and reached its natural conclusion. Which begs the question, what do Netflix and Chernin Entertainment do with R.L. Stine's beloved Fear Street books next?
Movieskunr.org

'Zola': Robin's Movie Review

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird looks at a new film inspired by a viral social media moment. The words “wild” and “crazy” go together and definitely fit the new release, Zola. “Wild” covers the experiences of two dancers/sex workers on a road trip from Detroit to Florida. And “crazy” because the film was inspired by a real-life onslaught of tweets.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] Netflix’s ‘A Classic Horror Story’ Loses Itself in Borrowed Plot and Tropes

Paying homage to popular classics can be a tricky thing. It’s a delicate balance between appreciation and appropriation, and testing the boundaries without crossing them takes restraint. With a title like A Classic Horror Story and a logline that nods to formative horror movies, you expect a more pronounced degree of homage in store. But A Classic Horror Story isn’t targeting a specific era or title in horror to pay tribute; it wants to throw everything at the wall to see what sticks. It results in a bizarre, disjointed experience full of great imagery but confused story and messaging.
MoviesComicBook

Stephen King Reveals The Worst Horror Movie He's Ever Seen

Having recently sung the praises for The Blair Witch Project on social media, horror legend Stephen King has taken to Twitter to off a prompt for fans of the genre: "What is the worst horror movie you ever saw?" Naturally the creator of Carrie, The Shining, and The Stand had an answer of his own as well, calling the 1963 splatter film Blood Feast from cult director Herschell Gordon Lewis as the worst he's ever seen. The film followed a killer that was stalking and murdering women, collecting their body parts for a "Blood Feast" to the "Egyptian goddess" Ishtar.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix's Horror Movie Catalog Just Added Terrifying New Title

If you're looking to watch a scary flick on Netflix, you're in luck. The streaming service recently added The Strangers. The 2008 film was added to Netflix on Wednesday, July 1. It was one of the many programs that were added to Netflix at the top of the month. The...
MoviesDen of Geek

The Forever Purge Review: Insurrectionists in Horror Movie Makeup

Movies typically take several years to get in front of an audience, from the screenwriter first putting words on the page to the finished film unspooling in a dark theater (or, these days, streaming on your tablet). So there’s always a weird double-take when a movie like The Forever Purge comes out and it seems to eerily capture or mirror events unfolding in real-life as they’re happening.
MoviesNew Haven Register

'Dachra' Review: Tunisia's First Horror Movie Is Familiar but Frightening

On-screen texts bookending “Dachra” claim this thriller is “inspired by true events,” and that “in North Africa hundreds of children are victims of acts of witchcraft.” Nonetheless, one might be forgiven for assuming this purported first-ever Tunisian foray into horror cinema is drawn less from local crimes or superstitions than from the familiar genre tropes of “The Blair Witch Project,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and umpteen other long-standing fan favorites.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Bridgerton star joins The Witcher's Freya Allan in new horror movie

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has been cast in a new horror movie titled Baghead. According to Deadline, Barker is joining The Witcher star Freya Allan who is also set to star in the upcoming project. Sharing the news via Instagram, Barker posted a picture along with a caption that reads:...
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Annette’ Review: Leos Carax’s occasionally unwieldy rock opera gleefully leans into camp [Cannes Review]

“Fame is like a flame,” Adam Driver’s Henry McHenry says wistfully in his stand-up routine, before a rapt audience. “Glorious, superfluous…” It’s the thesis of Annette, the campy rock opera whose characters never find a healthy balance with their fame. The statement is part-ironic, part-truthful, much like the film itself, directed by Leos Carax and soundtracked by Sparks (Ron and Russell Mael), opening this year’s long-awaited Cannes Film Festival. You can sense the film straining against its puppet-strings: It never quite wants to dance with wild abandon, nor does it want to fully commit to seriousness. The final product is a free-wheeling, often self-indulgent musical joyride whose audacity is admirable, even when it oversteps into unwieldiness.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

“The Ladykillers” – Die laughing [MOVIE REVIEW]

That classic British comedy of so many layers, “The Ladykillers,” has just been given a 4K restoration and it’s a beauty. The anticipation that comes with seeing an old favorite again is always whether it still holds up. Rest assured, “The Ladykillers” not only holds up but brings with it nuance that was probably missed the first (or second or third) time you saw it. If you’ve never seen it, you’re in for a real treat.
MoviesAsheboro Courier-Tribune

Review: HBO's raucous comedy 'The White Lotus' is your summer must-watch

There's nothing quite like a nice vacation. Just hope that, if you ever book a beach getaway, Mike White isn't scripting it. The supremely talented comedian, writer and director ("Enlightened") is back on HBO with "The White Lotus" (premiering Sunday, 9 EDT/PDT, ★★★½ out of four), a biting new miniseries about the wealthy – and the staffers who serve them – at an exclusive Hawaiian resort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy