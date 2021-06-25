'Leave to protect' policy helped Rhode Island hospital finance exec dodge 2 layoff attempts
A policy called "leave to protect" helped a Rhode Island hospital finance chief avoid losing his job despite two layoff attempts, according to local news station WPRI. Christopher Feisthamel, the chief of operations and financial management at Eleanor Slater Hospital, an embattled state-run psychiatric hospital in Cranston, R.I., made headlines in early May after a WPRI investigation raised questions about his job status and how he dodged multiple efforts to terminate him since last October.www.beckershospitalreview.com