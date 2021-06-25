frank gehry's rippling, stainless steel LUMA arles opens to the public
Frank gehry unveils the sculptural luma arles, set to open to the public tomorrow, june 26th 2021. the museum, occupies a 27-acre creative campus at the parc des ateliers in the city of arles, france. the museum’s opening exhibition will show work by over 45 artists and designers. the tower hosts exhibition galleries, project spaces, and the luma’s research and archive facilities, alongside workshop and seminar rooms. the newly completed structure is defined by its twisting, rippling geometry — finished with 11,000 stainless steel panels — that boldly stands out from the modest fabric of the city.www.designboom.com