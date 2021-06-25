Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Man convicted of shooting RPD officer in 2009 arrested for strangulation, assault

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. – Tyquan Rivera, the man who was convicted of shooting a Rochester police officer when he was a teenager, is back in the Monroe County Jail. The Monroe County Jail Census shows Rivera was booked into jail Thursday on charges of second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt, three counts of third-degree assault and three counts of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.

13wham.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rpd#Strangulation#Police#Drugs#Rpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.

Comments / 4

Community Policy