Man convicted of shooting RPD officer in 2009 arrested for strangulation, assault
Rochester, N.Y. – Tyquan Rivera, the man who was convicted of shooting a Rochester police officer when he was a teenager, is back in the Monroe County Jail. The Monroe County Jail Census shows Rivera was booked into jail Thursday on charges of second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt, three counts of third-degree assault and three counts of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.13wham.com