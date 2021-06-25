Analyzing Bank of Commerce Hldgs's Ex-Dividend Date

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.20.