Analyzing Bank of Commerce Hldgs's Ex-Dividend Date

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

On June 16, 2021, Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 9, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Bank of Commerce Hldgs has an ex-dividend date planned for June 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.06. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.64% at current price levels.

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

