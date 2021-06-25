Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Understanding Ituran Location & Control's Ex-Dividend Date

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) declared a dividend payable on July 14, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 25, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Ituran Location & Control’s stock as of June 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ituran Location & Control has an ex-dividend date planned for June 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.14. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.42% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Ituran Location & Control’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Ituran Location & Control has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on September 25, 2019 the company’s payout sat at $0.24, which has since decreased by $0.1. Ituran Location & Control’s dividend yield last year was 4.0%, which has since declined by 1.58%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Ituran Location & Control click here.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
55K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#Ex Dividend Date#Itrn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Fastenal Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth said the Wall Street analysts do not like Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST). Of the 16 analysts that cover it, only three have it as a buy. The company is going to report earnings on July 13 and Worth expects it to do well, so he is a buyer of the stock.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares rose 67.7% to $16.42 in pre-market trading after jumping around 280% on Friday. MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares rose 30.6% to $6.19 in pre-market trading after jumping over 26% on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares rose 25% to $40.54 in...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

RBC Capital boosted Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) price target from $1750 to $1800. Chipotle shares fell 0.1% to $1,590.09 in pre-market trading. Wolfe Research boosted the price target on Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) from $440 to $480. Twilio shares rose 0.4% to $393.85 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Thermo Fisher...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $159,380.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE

On July 1, 2021, CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a dividend payable on July 20, 2021 to its shareholders. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE, whose current dividend payout is $0.1, has an ex-dividend date set at July 12, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 7.51% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Calamos Global Total's Ex-Dividend Date

Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a dividend payable on July 20, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Calamos Global Total’s stock as of July 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Calamos Global Total has an ex-dividend date set for for July 12, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.1, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.41% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Industrias Bachoco SAB's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 24, 2021, Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) declared a dividend payable on July 26, 2021 to its shareholders. Industrias Bachoco SAB also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Industrias Bachoco SAB, whose current dividend payout is $0.42, has an ex-dividend date set at July 12, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.92% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Wells Fargo Multi-Sector's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 25, 2021, Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX:ERC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 2, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector has an ex-dividend date set for for July 12, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.09, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.89% at current price levels.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Sells $14,287,469.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink's Company (BCO) - Get Report today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 26, 2021.
StocksBenzinga

Understanding Macy's's Unusual Options Activity

Macy's (NYSE:M) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $18.36 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $907,000.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,945,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StocksBenzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock increased by 5.56% to $8.34 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 194.0K shares is 9.97% of Metromile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
StocksBenzinga

Analyzing Alibaba Group Holding's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $206.27. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksBenzinga

Disney And Goldman Sachs Lead The DIA Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday as markets rebound following a sell-off yesterday over concerns the economic recovery is slowing as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.26% to $348.73. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.62%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $67.41 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,904,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Comments / 0

Community Policy