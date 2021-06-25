Understanding Ituran Location & Control's Ex-Dividend Date

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) declared a dividend payable on July 14, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 25, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Ituran Location & Control’s stock as of June 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ituran Location & Control has an ex-dividend date planned for June 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.14. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.42% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Ituran Location & Control’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Ituran Location & Control has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on September 25, 2019 the company’s payout sat at $0.24, which has since decreased by $0.1. Ituran Location & Control’s dividend yield last year was 4.0%, which has since declined by 1.58%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

