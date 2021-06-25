Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

This morning 143 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares set a new yearly high of $582.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.92.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $154.19 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.16%.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $169.91. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $717.92. Shares traded up 0.35%.

Target (NYSE:TGT) stock set a new 52-week high of $241.63 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.

PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.23 on Friday, moving up 2.54%.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares were down 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.03.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares broke to $363.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares set a new 52-week high of $169.29 on Friday, moving up 1.04%.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.08 on Friday morning, moving up 1.94%.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $56.40 with a daily change of up 0.29%.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $534.95 on Friday morning, moving down 0.89%.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $379.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit $105.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $215.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.

KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.49 on Friday, moving up 0.3%.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $171.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares were up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $165.27 for a change of up 0.66%.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.83 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares broke to $230.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.93. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $356.31. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.

Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) shares hit $19.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.11%.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $46.97. Shares traded up 1.27%.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $35.58. Shares traded up 0.3%.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) shares hit $39.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.66%.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) shares hit a yearly high of $59.93. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.

Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares were up 1.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.08 for a change of up 1.74%.

Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares were up 1.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.51 for a change of up 1.27%.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.09 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) shares were up 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.61.

Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.83 Friday. The stock was up 6.23% for the day.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $366.26.

Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares were up 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.16 for a change of up 0.51%.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares were up 1.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.54.

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares broke to $27.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.71. Shares traded up 2.68%.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.54. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares were up 2.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.72.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares were up 1.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.78 for a change of up 1.06%.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $71.39. Shares traded up 1.73%.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were up 1.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $151.18.

Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.52 Friday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were up 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.45.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares were up 1.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.94 for a change of up 1.26%.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $37.12 with a daily change of up 2.13%.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares hit $82.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.74%.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $193.47. Shares traded down 0.07%.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.60. The stock traded down 0.34% on the session.

WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.32. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $189.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.43%.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares were up 0.39% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.31 for a change of up 0.39%.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.97 on Friday morning, moving up 0.51%.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.69%.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.74. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.87. The stock was up 2.43% for the day.

United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.92. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $118.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%.

Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.

BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares were up 0.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.11 for a change of up 0.58%.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.50 on Friday, moving up 2.17%.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares hit $26.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares hit a yearly high of $66.75. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.

Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.04 Friday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 2.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.84.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares set a new yearly high of $59.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.63 with a daily change of up 1.63%.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.86. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.07 on Friday morning, moving up 2.27%.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares were up 0.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.87.

Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares hit a yearly high of $18.69. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares were up 3.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.24.

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $85.92. Shares traded up 1.39%.

Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.86 with a daily change of up 0.28%.

Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.74. Shares traded up 0.46%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares hit a yearly high of $13.34. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.69 Friday. The stock was up 4.16% for the day.

Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.75 on Friday, moving down 0.41%.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.87 Friday. The stock was up 3.62% for the day.

Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares hit $134.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.81%.

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.87.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.00 Friday. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.46 on Friday, moving up 4.34%.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares were up 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.78.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.73%.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.61 on Friday morning, moving down 0.18%.

Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.11. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.35. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares were up 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.01.

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.36%.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.66.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $83.59. Shares traded down 0.39%.

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $90.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.4%.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were up 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.00.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.91 Friday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.43. The stock was up 2.7% for the day.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares set a new yearly high of $28.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $52.00 with a daily change of up 0.88%.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.58. Shares traded up 7.71%.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares hit $64.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares hit a yearly high of $19.55. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%.

PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.04 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.46 on Friday, moving up 0.58%.

Virtus AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $30.22. Shares traded up 0.28%.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares were up 31.92% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.75.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.76. Shares traded up 6.2%.

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.00.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.84 Friday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.47 Friday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.

NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.25%.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.94 on Friday morning, moving down 0.01%.

Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares were up 0.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.60.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares were up 2.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.32 for a change of up 2.9%.

Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares were up 8.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.31 for a change of up 8.82%.

Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares broke to $6.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.16.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares hit $33.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.46%.

FTS International (AMEX:FTSI) shares were up 1.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.97 for a change of up 1.96%.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) shares were up 0.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.19.

Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.98. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.95. The stock was up 5.86% for the day.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares set a new yearly high of $13.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session.

Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.38. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.

BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares broke to $3.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.76%.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares were down 1.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.00 for a change of down 1.2%.

Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) shares hit a yearly high of $18.60. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.34 on Friday, moving up 5.56%.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.89. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.00 on Friday, moving up 5.37%.

Friedman Industries (AMEX:FRD) shares were up 0.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.63.

MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.38 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.88. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.

Delaware Inv Colorado (AMEX:VCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.21 on Friday morning, moving up 3.03%.

Ikonics (NASDAQ:IKNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 37.35%.

