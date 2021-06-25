Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until further notice. * At 6:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 24.4 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Friday was 24.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 24.3 feet. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Fri 6 pm CDT 24.3 24.3 24.2

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, TX
City
Orange, TX
City
Newton, TX
State
Louisiana State
County
Newton County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neches River#Sabine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down

KABUL, Afghanistan — The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down Monday, U.S. defense officials say, a move that marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in this country. Army Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller has commanded the military coalition in Afghanistan since August 2018,...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager Gareth Southgate along with royalty and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho,...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy