Analyzing China Yuchai Intl's Ex-Dividend Date

China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) declared a dividend payable on July 8, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 10, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of China Yuchai Intl’s stock as of June 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for China Yuchai Intl is set for June 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $1.7, equating to a dividend yield of 10.93% at current price levels.

