Ex-Dividend Date Insight: ProAssurance

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

On May 25, 2021, ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) declared a dividend payable on July 14, 2021 to its shareholders. ProAssurance also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for ProAssurance will be on June 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.81% at current price levels.

Benzinga

Benzinga

