HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL WRITES LETTER TO EACH OF 459 GRADUATING SENIORS: The principal of a Palm Coast, Florida, high school gave a special touch to graduation by writing a letter to each of the 459 graduating seniors. Matanzas High School Principal Jeff Reaves presented each member of the graduating class with a personal, handwritten letter before they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas earlier this month. Reaves told The Daytona Beach News-Journal, "I wanted to shine some light on the students and encourage them as they begin their next journey in life. It was as much for me as them and I got the chance to learn about each student individually. (People)