Understanding Main Street Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

On May 4, 2021, Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Main Street Capital also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Main Street Capital has an ex-dividend date planned for June 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.2. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.8% at current price levels.

Benzinga

Benzinga

