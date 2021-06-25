Cancel
Rest and Peace: A Review of Angel Bat Dawid’s “Hush Harbor Mixtape Vol. 1 Doxology”

By Robert Rodi
newcity.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn retrospect, Angel Bat Dawid’s newest release shouldn’t have come as a surprise. The composer, singer and clarinetist has definitely said, “My music and mission are about sonically eradicating the white supremacy system,” so we might have expected to hear from her on Juneteenth—which is when “Hush Harbor Mixtape Vol. 1 Doxology” dropped, without advance notice.

music.newcity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Hush Harbor#Doxology#Juneteenth#Black Americans#Arabic#Brazilian#The Catholic Church#International Anthem#Bandcamp
