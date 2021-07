Coming off the success of his star-studded LP, Made In Lagos, Wizkid has announced its accompanying tour. The North American leg starts on September 10 in Boston, and will provide 17 opportunities for fans to watch the Nigerian-bred artist live nationwide. Although the Starboy label head has been around for nearly a decade, he is perhaps still best known for his appearance on "One Dance" back in 2016, which isn't hard to believe accounting for its unavoidability that summer.