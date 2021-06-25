Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Understanding Two Harbors Investment's Ex-Dividend Date

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

On June 17, 2021, Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) declared a dividend payable on July 29, 2021 to its shareholders. Two Harbors Investment also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Two Harbors Investment is set for June 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.17, equating to a dividend yield of 9.07% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Two Harbors Investment’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Two Harbors Investment has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on June 29, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.14, which has since increased by $0.03. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend yield last year was 11.09%, which has since decreased by 2.02%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
55K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Dividend Date#Dividend#Harbors Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Fastenal Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth said the Wall Street analysts do not like Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST). Of the 16 analysts that cover it, only three have it as a buy. The company is going to report earnings on July 13 and Worth expects it to do well, so he is a buyer of the stock.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding ConocoPhillips's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $60.01. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,986 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,175 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Insider Mark William Lowdell Sells 5,850 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Calamos Global Dynamic

Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a dividend payable on July 20, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Calamos Global Dynamic’s stock as of July 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Calamos Global Dynamic has an ex-dividend date set for for July 12, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.07, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.66% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Industrias Bachoco SAB's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 24, 2021, Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) declared a dividend payable on July 26, 2021 to its shareholders. Industrias Bachoco SAB also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Industrias Bachoco SAB, whose current dividend payout is $0.42, has an ex-dividend date set at July 12, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.92% at current price levels.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Sells $14,287,469.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink's Company (BCO) - Get Report today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 26, 2021.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Calamos L/S Equity's Ex-Dividend Date

Calamos L/S Equity (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a dividend payable on July 20, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 15, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Calamos L/S Equity’s stock as of July 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Calamos L/S Equity, whose current dividend payout is $0.14, has an ex-dividend date set at July 12, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 8.06% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Wells Fargo Multi-Sector's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 25, 2021, Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX:ERC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 2, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector has an ex-dividend date set for for July 12, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.09, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.89% at current price levels.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SG Americas Securities LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,852 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksBenzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock increased by 5.56% to $8.34 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 194.0K shares is 9.97% of Metromile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Buys £19,500 in Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) insider Ian Roland Metcalfe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87). Shares of MERC stock opened at...
StocksBenzinga

Analyzing Alibaba Group Holding's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $206.27. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $67.41 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksBenzinga

Disney And Goldman Sachs Lead The DIA Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday as markets rebound following a sell-off yesterday over concerns the economic recovery is slowing as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.26% to $348.73. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.62%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy