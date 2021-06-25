BMW i Ventures invests in Kodiak Robotics for self-driving tech
BMW announced earlier this week that it decided to invest in Kodiak Robotics, a leading developer of self-driving long-haul trucking technology. While it may seem odd to see BMW invest in a company focused on trucking for the most part, it’s actually a smart move as Kodiak Robotics has some of the best self-driving tech in the industry right now, no matter the vehicle type. The BMW i Ventures strategic investment arm is one of several big companies interested in what the developer has to offer.www.bmwblog.com