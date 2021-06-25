BMW i Ventures invests in Kodiak Robotics for self-driving tech

When the new BMW M3 and M4 models came out, one interesting function hidden in the infotainment sub-menus showed that the engineers in Munich still know how to have fun. Even though drifting is sometimes frowned upon, especially when done on public roads, we can’t help but admit that it is incredibly fun and it would be foolish for BMW to ignore the fact that their M cars are some of the best in the business at doing just that.