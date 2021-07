Not every athlete is elite, and many are touted higher than they should be. Who are the most overrated players entering the 2021 NFL season?. Often in professional sports, athletes are held in higher regard by fans and analysts than their ability commands. Before you jump to your team and send me hate-fueled DMs on Twitter, a gentle reminder of what the word “overrated” means. According to the Oxford Dictionary, the definition of overrated is “rated or valued too highly.” Thus, there will be good or even great players on this list, but their place here is warranted if they receive attention greater than their play demands. So, who are the most overrated players on all 32 NFL teams entering the 2021 season?