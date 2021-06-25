Cancel
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kwame Patterson

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be hard for certain types of people to avoid getting typecast in the entertainment industry, and that’s something Kwame knows from first-hand experience. For most of his career, he has played characters with a tougher side and he’s glad to finally be getting the chance to do something else. In his role as the adult version of the title character in the OWN series David Makes A Man, Kwame has been able to show much more of his range as an actor. The character has to deal with a wide range of situations, and it’s given Kwame the perfect opportunity to shine. Not only does he love sharing his abilities with the world, but viewers love seeing what he can do. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kwame Patterson.

