50 snacks under 50 calories that you'll actually want to eat

Potato chips are one of those snacks you should just always have on hand. A bag of chips and some drinks equals instant party. And you won't find a better way to kick off a dinner party then potato chips and Champagne. It took me years to learn that when you spend all that time planning a lovely meal, you want your guests to get to the table with their appetites whetted, not debilitated by a groaning board of pre-dinner nibbles. Starting your evening gatherings with a bowl of potato chips and some chilled fizz gets everyone's tongue tingling but no one will be full before you serve the salad.