Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

50 snacks under 50 calories that you'll actually want to eat

By Prima Team
prima.co.uk
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many of us have been working from home over the last year, we've found ourselves frequently wandering over to the fridge for a post-lunch snack or reaching for the biscuit tin during afternoon slumps - whether we're calorie-counting or not. But snacking doesn't have to mean you have to ruin the diet, as there are plenty of popular snacks for savoury fans or those with a sweet tooth that we can enjoy while staying in control of our calories.

www.prima.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Empty Calories#Vitamins#Ucl#Fruit Shortcake Biscuit#Greek#Americano#Green Black#Perfect World Pistachio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Too Much Peanut Butter

What is there to say? Peanut butter is the best. And it's not just because of the nostalgia of having PB&Js for lunch as a kid. There are numerous benefits you can reap by adding this spread to your diet, as it's a great source of plant-based protein, healthy fats, and even essential micronutrients like manganese, vitamin E, magnesium, and niacin.
Food & Drinksmyrecipes.com

This New Flavor of Cape Cod Potato Chips Is the Only Chip You'll Want All Summer Long

Potato chips are one of those snacks you should just always have on hand. A bag of chips and some drinks equals instant party. And you won't find a better way to kick off a dinner party then potato chips and Champagne. It took me years to learn that when you spend all that time planning a lovely meal, you want your guests to get to the table with their appetites whetted, not debilitated by a groaning board of pre-dinner nibbles. Starting your evening gatherings with a bowl of potato chips and some chilled fizz gets everyone's tongue tingling but no one will be full before you serve the salad.
Food & DrinksTODAY.com

3 satisfying salads you'll want to eat all summer long

I’m a big fan of salads — they’re my go-to work-from-home lunch. But my plate of lettuce or spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, and radish is starting to feel a little blah. Sure, some days I add avocado, salsa, and black beans and top it with a southwestern-style dressing. Other days I add feta cheese and olives and top it with Greek dressing. Still, I can’t get around the fact that I’m really just making different versions of the same salad.
Food & Drinkslakegazette.net

Better-for-You Summer Snacking

(Family Features) For many families, the summer months offer a break in routine, and that extra time around the house or gathering with loved ones can lead to increased snacking opportunities. However, that warmer weather can also be accompanied by a desire for sweet treats. To satisfy that sweet tooth...
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

Mix Greek Yogurt Into Jell-O For a Cool, Creamy Treat You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

As a life-long Jell-O fan, I'm not sure when I first discovered the cool, creamy combination of Jell-O and yogurt. I remember as a kid mixing prepared Jell-O with yogurt in a bowl, sort of chopping up the Jell-O into a mosaic, terrazzo-like mess of Jell-O suspended in plain white yogurt. So, naturally, as I grew up and started to experiment in the kitchen, it wasn't long before I tried adding yogurt to the Jell-O before setting. The result? I was hooked!
NutritionPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Worst Snack You Can Eat for Your Health, According to a New Study

Drop the chips. A new study has found that reaching for starchy snacks drives up your risk of death from heart disease, cancer, and all other causes by 50 percent. Meanwhile eating fruit for lunch and vegetables for dinner dramatically lowers your risk of death from all causes (by 34 percent). The new study, published in the Journal of American Heart Association, looked at eating patterns and the timing of food intake across 21,503 participants for 12 years and found fascinating patterns and some significant results.
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

5 Anti-Inflammatory Sauces You’ll Want To Slather on Everything You Eat

It's a truth universally acknowledged in wellness circles that chronic inflammation is responsible for almost all that ails us. It can be triggered by illness, certain foods, polluted air, and environmental toxins—making it seem all but impossible to avoid in modern life. The remedy (or at least one of them) is to consume as many anti-inflammatory foods as possible (drinks, too!). Basically, anywhere you can tuck a few anti-inflammatory ingredients into a meal, you should.
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Breakfast Brain Experts Want You to Eat More Often

If you want to start off the day benefiting your brain health, there's one breakfast neurologists, neurosurgeons and other brain experts recommend overnight oats with walnuts and blueberries. When making standard overnight oats, all you have to do is the following:. Soak ½ cup rolled oats with 1 cup of...
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

Beer Floats You Might Actually Want To Try

Tavour, an industry leader in beer e-commerce, recently sent some beer float recipes that we actually tried over the 4th. And amazingly they didn’t suck. Who knew that July is National Ice Cream Month? Turns out Tavour did, and going into the holiday weekend the online retailer sent us a number of interesting beer float recipes made with various beers from their more than 600 craft brewery partners.
Food & Drinksarlingtoncitizen.com

To snack or not to snack?

That is the question. As a registered dietitian and an avid snack connoisseur, I think the answer lies somewhere in the middle. Nibbling on a snack here and there in between meals can satisfy your hunger. This prevents us from getting overly hungry which may then lead to overeating and binging on not-so-healthy options.
Food & DrinksBHG

Wine Products You'll Actually Use

These wine gadgets rose to the top of the list. There's a reason you mainly see those small, handheld waiter's wine keys being used in restaurants; they're significantly better for the wine than anything with a motor, lever, or button. The "worm" of a quality wine key is often sharper than anything else on the market, meaning it won't shred the cork like other wine openers may. The Pulltap's Double-Hinged Corkscrew ($9, Amazon) is an industry favorite for sommeliers and waiters; for older bottles, the Durand safely removes delicate or compromised corks with ease.
Recipespurewow.com

Habanero Walnuts & 3 Other Snack Trends You’ll See in Stores Everywhere This Year

If you can’t take the heat, stay out of the snack aisle. Or at least proceed with caution, because spicy treats are staging a comeback—and the latest varieties might just make you tear up. They’ve been one of the most surprising candy trends to emerge from this year’s Sweets & Snacks Expo, a trade show that where more than 450 exhibitors (including juggernauts like Hershey’s and Mars) show off their latest and greatest treats to buyers, who will place orders and stock them in stores nationwide in the months to come.
Recipesstaradvertiser.com

You’ll want a ‘pizza’ these leafy greens

Inspired by California Pizza Kitchen’s tricolore salad pizza, this pie features a mountain of brightly dressed greens and beans atop a crisp Parmesan crust. Rolling the dough very thin takes some patience, but the reward is a snappy crust similar to that of pizza tonda, a thin-crust pie that’s popular in Rome. The salad is made of arugula, white beans and pickled pepperoncini, dressed simply with olive oil and the brine from the peppers, but any salad topping would do. (The original had radicchio, greens, tomatoes and a vinaigrette.) With an abundance of leaves atop, fold the pieces in half to eat, or embrace the mess — it’s all part of the fun.
Posted by
BY

Healthy Snacks, Healthy You

Why healthy snacks? Learn about a healthy snack — Broccoli. A healthy snack is good for you after a long day without food or after an hour in the gym. It can help replenish our energy and speed up muscle recovery.
RecipesDemocrat-Herald

3 quick breakfast ideas from TikTok that aren’t avocado toast

Avocado toast might still be a staple for quick and easy breakfast ideas, but if you want to get a lot more variety in your morning routine, you need to try these TikTok recipes instead. 1. Protein Oat Cake. On rushed mornings where you need to get out the door,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy